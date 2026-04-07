Tuesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features Hornets vs. Celtics at 8 p.m. ET, with the Celtics priced at $0.64 per share to win. In addition, the Bulls will face the Wizards. Kalshi prices the Bulls at $0.67 per share to win. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus:

Tuesday NBA trading preview

There are ten NBA games on Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets (43-36, 22-17 Away) and the Boston Celtics (53-25, 27-11 Home) meet at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Hornets at $0.36 per share to win, while the Celtics are $0.64 per share. These two teams will play for the third time this season, with the series tied at 1-1. The Celtics won just eight days ago, 114-99. Both teams have won three straight games. The Celtics are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Earlier in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls (29-49, 11-27 Away) are taking on the Washington Wizards (17-61, 11-27 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Bulls to win at $0.67 per share, while the Wizards are $0.33 per share to win. The Wizards is 0-14 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.