Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The game of the night in the NBA belongs to the New York Knicks against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.47 per share to win, with the Hornets at $0.53. The MLB schedule includes Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, with the Dodgers at $0.72 per share. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Thursday NBA trading preview

The NBA features three games on Thursday, including Knicks vs. Hornets. The Knicks are priced at $0.53 per share to win, while the Hornets are $0.47. Kalshi prices the score to surpass 223 points at $0.53 per share. These two teams will meet for the third time this season, and the Knicks currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Hornets.

The Knicks will be without Landry Shamet (knee) and Miles McBride ( pelvis), while the Hornets will be down Tidjane Salaun (calf). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.