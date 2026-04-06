Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features Knicks vs. Hawks at 7 p.m. ET, with the Hawks priced at $0.51 per share to win. Later in the day, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the San Antonio Spurs. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.75 per share to win. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs on Saturday with 34 points and 18 rebounds while going 16-for-17 from the foul line. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus:

Monday NBA trading preview

There are five NBA games on Monday, the New York Knicks (50-28, 21-19 Away) and the red-hot Atlanta Hawks (45-33, 23-16 Home) meet at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.49 per share to win, while the Hawks are $0.51 per share. These two teams will play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 111-99 on January 2. The Knicks have won two straight games while the Hawks have won four straight. The Knicks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Later in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers (43-35, 21-17 Away) are taking on the San Antonio Spurs (59-19, 29-7 Home). Kalshi prices the 76ers to win at $0.25 per share, while the Spurs are $0.75 per share to win. The Spurs are 9-1 in their last 10 games, while the Spurs have won three of their last five games. The 76ers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Spurs. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.