Tuesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features Knicks vs. Rockets at 8 p.m. ET, with the Knicks at $0.51 per share to win. The late NBA matchup between the Blazers and the Clippers is at 11 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Clippers at $0.68 per share to win. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus:

Tuesday NBA trading preview

There are multiple NBA games on Tuesday, including the New York Knicks (48-27, 20-18 Away) against the Houston Rockets (45-29, 25-10 Home). Kalshi prices the Knicks to win at $0.51 per share, while the Rockets are $0.49 per share to win. These two teams play for the second time this season; the Knicks won the last meeting 108-106 on Feb. 22. The Knicks have lost two straight games, while the Rockets have won two straight. The Knicks are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against the Rockets.

One late NBA game is between the Portland Trail Blazers (38-38, 17-21 Away) and the LA Clippers (39-36, 21-15 Home). Kalshi prices the Blazers at $0.23 per share to win, while the Clippers are priced at $0.67 per share to win. The Clippers lead the season series 2-0 and are riding a five-game winning streak. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.