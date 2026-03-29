Sunday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The top NBA matchup features the Knicks vs. Thunder, with the Thunder at $0.76 per share to win, while the Mariners are $0.56 per share against the Guardians in an MLB showdown. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Sunday NBA, MLB trading preview

There are multiple NBA games on Sunday, including the game of the day being the New York Knicks (48-26, 20-17 away) against the Oklahoma City Thunder (58-16, 30-6 home). Kalshi prices the Knicks to win at $0.24 per share, while the Thunder are $0.76 per share to win. The Thunder are 8-0 in their last eight games at home.

The late NBA game belongs to the Golden State Warriors (36-38, 15-23 away) against the Denver Nuggets (47-28, 23-13 home). Kalshi prices the Warriors at $0.15 per share to win, while the Nuggets are priced at $0.85 per share to win. The Warriors have won three straight games, and the Nuggets have won five straight games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.