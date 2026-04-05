Sunday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features the injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Lakers priced at $0.52 per share to win. Later in the NBA, the Houston Rockets travel to take on the Golden State Warriors. Kalshi prices the Rockets at $0.61 per share to win. Steph Curry is expected to return to Golden State's lineup following a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the previous 27 games. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus:

Sunday NBA trading preview

There are 11 NBA games on Sunday, including the Los Angeles Lakers (50-27, 24-15 Away taking on the Dallas Mavericks (24-53, 14-25 Home). Kalshi prices the Lakers to win at $0.52 per share, while the Mavericks are $0.48 per share to win. The Lakers are 13-2 in their last 15 games, while the Mavs have lost 14 consecutive games at home. The last time the Mavericks were on the court, Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg scored 51 points.

The late NBA game on national television is the Houston Rockets (48-29, 20-19 Away) and the Golden State Warriors (36-41, 21-17 Home) meet at 10 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Rockets at $0.61 per share to win, while the Warriors are $0.39 per share. These two teams will play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 115-113 in overtime on March 6. The Rockets have won five straight games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.