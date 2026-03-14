Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Nuggets at $0.57 per share to win, while the Lakers are $0.43. The SEC, ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 college basketball conference tournaments are also all in action. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Saturday NBA trading preview

On Saturday, the first game of the day is between the Brooklyn Nets (17-49, 8-26 away) and the injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers (35-31, 18-16 home). The Sixers will be without All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey (finger). Joel Embiid (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow) and Paul George (suspension) are all out as well. These two teams have played twice this season, with the 76ers having the 2-1 series lead, and the Pacers have lost their last 10 games. Kalshi prices the Nets at $0.24 per share to win, while the 76ers are $0.76. The 76ers are priced at $0.55 per share to win by 7.5 points or more.

In the NBA game of the night, the Denver Nuggets (41-26, 23-13 away) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-25, 22-12 home). These two team have played twice this season, with each team winning one game. Kalshi prices the Nuggets at $0.53 per share to win by 2.5 points or more, while they are $0.57 per share to win outright. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers numerous risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.