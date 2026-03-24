Tuesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Orlando Magic will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in a nationally-televised game at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Magic at $0.21 per share to win, with the Cavs at $0.79. The Nuggets will face the Suns in another nationally-televised game at 11 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are priced at $0.68 per share to win, while the Suns are $0.32. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Tuesday NBA trading preview

The Orlando Magic (38-33, 16-17 Away) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27, 22-13 Home). The Magic have lost five straight games, while the Cavaliers have lost four of five games. The Cavs hold the season series lead 2-1. Kalshi prices the Cavaliers at $0.46 per share to win by 11.5 points and $0.54 per share for 229.5 points or more to be scored. The Magic are priced at $0.21 per share to win, while the Cavs are priced at $0.79 per share to win.

For the second game in a row, the Orlando Magic likely will be without guard Jalen Suggs (illness). Franz Wagner (ankle), Jonathan Isaac(knee), and Anthony Black (abdomen) will also be out for the Magic. For the Cavs, Jarrett Allen (knee), Jaylon Tyson (toe), and Craig Porter Jr (Groin) are all out tonight. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.