Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.81 per share to win, while the Magic are $0.19. In addition, the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Sacramento Kings. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.87 per share to win. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Tuesday NBA trading preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (53-15, 24-8 Away) will visit the Orlando Magic (38-29, 21-11 Home). The Thunder have won five straight games, while the Magic have won four of five games. Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.52 per share to win by 9.5 points or more, while they are $0.81 per share to win outright.

In a late NBA game, the San Antonio Spurs (50-18, 23-11 Away) will play the Sacramento Kings (18-51, 12-23 Home). These two teams have played twice this season, with the Spurs winning both matchups convincingly. Kalshi prices Spurs at $0.45 per share to win by 14.5 points or more and $0.87 to win outright. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.