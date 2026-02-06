The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will meet in the NFL Big Game on Sunday, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium, and there are plenty of trading markets at Kalshi, including the game's outcome, halftime show, and celebrities in attendance. Claim your Kalshi promo code here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here and use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus. Claim it here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots preview

It comes with plenty of new faces, but the New England Patriots are back in the Big Game for the 10th time this century. It's the first time this century without the combination of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the Big Game, though, and Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel pairing would love to replicate even a fraction of the success the Brady-Belichick duo had. They are off to a great start in their first year as a tandem, with Maye in his second NFL season and first with Vrabel as the Patriots' head coach. New England went 14-3 this season and won three postseason games to enter Sunday with 16 wins over its last 17 games.

Meanwhile, Seattle enters the first year of its quarterback-head coach combination, with Sam Darnold in Year One with the Seahawks and Mike Macdonald in his second year as the team's head coach. The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract after his breakout season with the Vikings, and he's certainly proved it worth it in Year One. The Seahawks have the No. 2 scoring defense at 29.2 points per game this season, led by Darnold's success. Seattle also went 14-3 this year. The latest Kalshi pricing lists Seattle to win at $0.68 per share, while New England to win is $0.33 per share. Seattle to win by over 4.5 points is $0.52 per share, while over 45.5 points scored is $0.50. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.