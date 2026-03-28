Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The game of the night in the NBA belongs to the Detroit Pistons against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Pistons at $0.52 per share to win, with the Timberwolves at $0.48. The late NBA matchup features the Jazz vs. Suns, with the Suns at $0.93 per share to win. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Saturday NBA, MLB trading preview

The NBA schedule features six games on Saturday, including Pistons vs. Timberwolves. The Pistons are priced at $0.52 per share to win, while the Timberwolves are $0.48. Kalshi prices the score to surpass 222.5 points at $0.48 per share. The Pistons' top scorer, Cade Cunningham, who last played March 17 against the Washington Wizards, remains out due to a collapsed lung. The Timberwolves will also be without their star, Anthony Edwards (knee). This is the first time these two teams have met this season.

There are multiple MLB games on Saturday, including the second game for the Braves and the Royals. The Braves have already been hit with the injury bug, but they picked up a win in the series opener on Friday. They are priced at $0.59 per share, with the Royals at $0.41. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.