Wednesday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The 2026 MLB season begins today with Yankees vs. Giants at 8:05 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.53 per share to win, with the Giants at $0.47. In the NBA, the defending champion Thunder will take on the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thunders are $0.55 per share to win, while the Celtics are $0.45. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Wednesday NBA trading preview

The NBA slate features a potential NBA Finals preview with the Oklahoma City Thunder, $0.55 per share to win, visiting the Boston Celtics, $0.45 per share to win, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The teams will meet for the second time this season, with the Thunder winning the first game, 104-102. The Thunder have won 12 straight, while the Celtics have won four of five. Kalshi has the combined score eclipsing 218.5 total points at $0.51 per share.

Both teams are coming into this blockbuster matchup relatively healthy. The Celtics will be without Nikola Vucevic (finger). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.