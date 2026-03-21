Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Lakers at $0.61 per share to win, with the Magic at $0.39. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Saturday NBA trading preview

The red-hot Los Angeles Lakers (45-25, 22-13 Away) will play the Orlando Magic (38-31, 21-12 Home). The Lakers have won eight straight games, while the Magic have lost three straight. Kalshi prices Lakers $0.55 per share to win by 2.5 points or more and $0.61 to win outright. The game is $0.56 per share to have more than 231.5 points scored. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.