Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for USA vs. Belgium, 2026 World Cup trading on Monday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new user a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, perfect for USA vs. Belgium on Monday in the 2026 World Cup. The match begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The winner of USA vs. Belgium faces Spain on Friday. USA picked up a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in its first knockout match, while Belgium stunned Senegal with three late goals in a 3-2 final. Kalshi has USA up to $0.54 per share to advance, with Belgium at $0.47. Over 2.5 goals scored in USA vs. Belgium is trading at $0.59. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

USA vs. Belgium preview

USA vs. Belgium is a rematch of the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, when USA goalkeeper Tim Howard set the World Cup record for saves with 16, but Belgium still advanced in extra time. This is a completely new roster for USA, which is coming off a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Folarin Balogun became the fourth player to score a goal and receive a red card in a knockout match, but he is eligible to play after his one-match ban was rescinded.

Balogun has scored five goals in his last six competitive matches for the USMNT, and he leads the team in shots (11) during the 2026 World Cup. Kalshi has Balogun priced at $0.40 per share to score a goal on Monday night, with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku at $0.33. Lukaku is one of four players on Belgium's roster who was also on the roster in the 2014 meeting between these countries.

USA is trading at $0.38 per share to win in regulation, with Belgium at $0.35 and a draw at $0.29. The United States is $0.54 to advance to play Spain on Friday, while Belgium is $0.47. Trade USA vs. Belgium in the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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