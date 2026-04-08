The first major of the year is almost here, which means Wednesday is the perfect day to claim the new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The defending champion at this week's event in Augusta, Ga., is Rory McIlroy. He enters the tournament at 6.6 cents per share to win it all and will look to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to go back-to-back in golf's biggest tournament. Kalshi prices McIlroy at $0.84 per share to make the cut. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Golf trading preview

The first major of the year begins on Thursday, and the field is star-studded. While Rory McIlroy completed a career grand slam with his victory last season, he is not the favorite to win it this year. Scottie Scheffler, the two-time tournament winner, is once again the favorite to win it all, and the only one in double-digits according to Kalshi at $0.14 per share to win.

According to the latest trading odds at Kalshi, Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, has the best odds to win it all at $0.14, followed by Jon Rahm at 7.8 cents per share. Bryson DeChambeau is 6.9 cents per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.