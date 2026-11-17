Sports fans looking to make predictions on the biggest games on Tuesday should claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. College basketball is in full swing with Illinois taking on Duke in a battle of championship contenders, while the NBA and college football are also on the docket. Make predictions with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. You can learn how prediction markets work before making trades and ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

CBB, NBA prediction markets

Illinois to win vs. Duke ($0.25)

Spurs to win vs. Pistons ($0.79)

The Blue Devils and Illini meet on Tuesday in a matchup of two top-10 teams looking to build off stellar 2025-26 campaigns. Duke made it to the regional final before losing at the buzzer to UConn, while Illinois fell to the Huskies in the national semifinal. Brad Underwood's team will be without David Mirkovic and Jake Davis, but the SportsLine Projection Model still has the Illini prevailing in 41% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can back Illinois to win at $0.25 per share.

Detroit's injury report is lengthy ahead of its clash against the Spurs, with Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland all out while Isaiah Joe is doubtful. The Spurs have ripped off 12 wins in a row since losing their first two games of the season, and it's been the Victor Wembanyama show. He's averaging 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. San Antonio wins in 78% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for the Spurs to win at $0.79 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.