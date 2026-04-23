The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the perfect time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. There are not many certainties aside from Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall. The New York Jets own the No. 2 draft pick, and edge rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey have the highest probability of getting selected, according to Kalshi. The No. 3 overall pick is also up in the air, with Reese, Bailey and Jeremiyah Love listed as the top contenders.

Kalshi has trading markets available for those looking to make trades on NFL Draft predictions. There are individual markets for the top 15 draft picks, along with special draft markets such as the school with the most players drafted in Rounds 1-3. Kalshi is offering a $10 bonus for new players after $10 in trades. Claim it here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Here, we break down what current Kalshi markets look like for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Who will the New York Jets draft?

The Jets are scheduled to draft nine players this year, starting with the No. 2 overall pick. They also have the No. 16 overall pick, along with No. 33 and No 44 in the second round. New York dedicated a chunk of its free agency to defense, so many experts believe the offense will be the focus of the draft.

However, Kalshi has defensive ends David Bailey and Arvell Reese listed as the most likely options for the No. 2 pick. Bailey is trading at $0.56 per share, while Reese is $0.45. Some options for the No. 16 overall pick include Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. ($0.18), USC wide receiver Makai Lemon ($0.13) and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq ($0.10). Trade who you think the Jets will take at No. 2 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Which player will be drafted No. 3 overall?

The No. 3 overall pick has been one of the most discussed selections this month, as the Arizona Cardinals have several options. They were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season, so taking either Reese or Bailey would make sense. However, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is trading at $0.36 per share.

There has been buzz that Arizona likes Love, but that could be to entice some trade interest as well. Reese is $0.35 per share to go No. 3, while Bailey is $0.22. Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is another option at $0.06 per share. Trade who you think will go No. 3 at Kalshi. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus with $10 in trades:

Who will draft Jeremiyah Love?

The Cardinals are the most likely team to draft Love, according to Kalshi, at $0.36 per share. If they decide to go in another direction, Love would likely still be available for Tennessee, which holds the No. 4 selection. The Titans are trading at $0.32 per share to draft the Notre Dame star.

The Giants have the No. 5 pick, and they are $0.19 per share. They would likely draft Love if he was still available, but Kalshi's market suggests the running back will not fall past the top four spots. Washington has the No. 7 pick in the draft, and it is $0.12 per share to select Love. Trade where you think Love will land. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus with $10 in trades: