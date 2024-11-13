Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Game preview and best bets

Sportsbooks are making Patrick Mahomes an underdog for the second time this season. He has an insane record as an underdog.

WHO Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills WHEN Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET WHERE Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY HOW CBS

The Chiefs remain the last undefeated team in the NFL at 9-0 after back-to-back close calls against the Bucs in overtime and a last-second field goal block versus the Broncos. Now, the 8-2 Bills get Kansas City in their stadium, and the best sportsbooks are lining Buffalo as a 1.5 or 2.5-point point favorite, with Patrick Mahomes around a +115 underdog to win the game on the money line. The over/under is 46.5.

This is just the fourth time in the Super Bowl era that a 9-0 or better team is an underdog.

Odds movement on the point spread early in the week moved Buffalo from about -1 to the current line. It’s important to always note limits for professional bettors are lower early in the week compared to the increased limits going into the weekend. The total has come down through the key number of 47 from the look-ahead line last week.

Let’s preview this pivotal AFC rivalry from a handicapping perspective, including the key injuries to monitor, matchups, and reasons why one might bet either side of the spread. At the end, a best bet for the game is included.

Key Injuries To Monitor

Both teams have found success this season despite being heavily impacted by injuries. Here’s an injury update for Week 11.

Chiefs Injuries

Kansas City starting running back Isiah Pacheco (broken fibula) has been designated to return from injured reserve by the Chiefs. That does not necessarily mean he’ll be activated this week, but practice reports bear monitoring now. He has a 21-day practice window and could be added back to the active roster at any time during that window.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu, who had seven sacks for Kansas City last year before tearing his ACL in the AFC Championship Game, also had his 21-day practice window opened for a potential activation from injured reserve.

WR Juju Smith Schuster (hamstring) still did not return to practice last week.

Offensive tackle Wanya Morris hurt his knee early in the second quarter against Denver Sunday but did return for the Chiefs final drive in the fourth quarter.

Bills Injuries

The Buffalo injury report began the week looking ominous. Whether it improves enough by the final injury designations Friday will likely determine whether the Bills remain a 2.5-point favorite.

Standout rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) has already been ruled out this week, but he’s not the only pass catcher in danger of missing. TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) went down against the Colts, tried to come back later in the game, and then could not continue. WR Amari Cooper is also dealing with a wrist injury and did not play against Indianapolis.

On the brightside, star linebacker Matt Milano (biceps) had his 21-day practice window opened, making a potential return from injured reserve possible this week. That would essentially get a strong Buffalo starting defense back to full health.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Chiefs spread +1.5 (-105) +2.5 (-112) +2.5 (-115) Bills spread -1.5 (-115) -2.5 (-108) -2.5 (-105) Chiefs money line +116 +110 +115 Bills money line -136 -130 -135 Over Over 46.5 (-105) Over 46 (-110) Over 46(-110) Under Under 46.5 (-115) Under 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

Why Bet On The Chiefs

It’s Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid … as an underdog. That’s almost enough of a reason to bet +2.5. Mahomes is 12-3 straight up and 13-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog. That includes a win at San Francisco this season. The rest of the NFL since 2000 wins games as an underdog about 32% of the time.

In this matchup, the Chiefs defense is catching the Bills offense at an opportune time, even though this game is in Buffalo. The cluster injuries to their pass catchers led to Mack Hollins having to be the leading receiver at Indianapolis last week. That’s likely going to be a bigger problem against the Chiefs than it was against a struggling Colts defense.

The injured wide receivers in recent weeks have begun to show in some of QB Josh Allen’s metrics. Over the past four weeks, he has a negative completion percentage over expected. If Kincaid misses this week, too, it only makes it tougher for Allen in a big step up in class compared several bottom-half of the league opponents over the past five games.

With health issues in the pass game, that plays right into the strength of the Kansas City defense this season. That is if Buffalo wants to run the ball even more than it already has been (53.3% pass play percentage, No. 22 in the NFL). The Chiefs are allowing -0.175 rushing EPA per play, ranked No. 4 in the league. This defensive unit’s rushing success rate allowed is 33.7%, top three in the NFL.

When Patrick Mahomes has the ball, he continues to operate a patient offense and take what defenses give him. It has led to success rate rankings of No. 2 overall, No. 4 by dropback, and No. 2 in rushing success rate.

Buffalo’s defense has benefitted from some positive turnover variance (No. 1 in the NFL in TO margin at +13). It ranks only 20th in dropback success rate, allowing a successful passing play 47.2% of the time. The EPA per play numbers look strong on the surface sitting top 10 overall, allowing -0.049 EPA on each snap. However, if you exclude plays with turnovers, the Bills’ defense drops to No. 17 by overall EPA per play and 22nd by dropback EPA.

This appears to be more of a bend-but-don’t-break defense that is not really slowing down offenses from consistently moving the ball.

With a pressure rate of just 19% (26th), Mahomes will have all the time he needs to operate.

Why Bet On The Bills

The Chiefs offense is in a rut. There is no denying Kansas City is extremely fortunate to not have already taken a loss (maybe two) over the past two weeks against teams rated as below average in betting market power ratings.

Working backwards, here is Kansas City’s yards per play in recent weeks:

4.6 YPP vs. Broncos

4.6 YPP vs. Bucs

4.9 YPP at Raiders

4.8 YPP at 49ers

The Chiefs have slipped to 19th in the NFL in yards per play, with the current league average at 5.4 YPP. Last season, Kansas City ranked No. 9 in this category. Over the past three games, the Chiefs are averaging just 4.7 YPP, bottom seven in the NFL over that span. Even Carolina has averaged more during these last few weeks.

So while the season-long success rate splits still show a Chiefs offense that is top two in the league, it has slipped to No. 11 by overall success rate and No. 14 by dropback success rate since Week 8.

Here are the drive summaries for each touchdown the Chiefs scored over the past three games, working backwards:

11 plays, 70 yards

10 plays, 70 yards

15 plays, 78 yards

12 plays, 70 yards

11 plays, 70 yards

8 plays, 38 yards

13 plays, 70 yards

9 plays, 70 yards

Kansas City even mixed in a 19-play, 87-yard drive against the Raiders that ate up 9:43 of clock and ended in a field goal.

When defenses are playing two split safeties deep, this is what the Chiefs offense has looked like for a season and a half now. If the down-to-down efficiency doesn’t bounce back from the last few weeks, combined with the Bills also running a very slow offense (28th in plays per game), it creates the type of game state that is ripe for higher variance and a wider range of outcomes.

Best bets for Chiefs vs. Bills

Total: Under 46.5 (-110, FanDuel or BetMGM)

The Chiefs have been playing with their food a little bit in recent weeks, and there appear to certainly be some red flags in the context of a Super Bowl ThreePeat, but for this week, the injuries to Buffalo’s pass catchers make this a far easier assignment for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Kansas City has the personnel to commit more men to the box to blitz or help in the run game and leave its corners one-on-one in coverage if he wants.

Combined with the Chiefs being required to put together long drives to score every week, under 47 in this game makes sense, especially if Kansas City is content to run the ball more, traditionally where Buffalo has been more vulnerable with strong cover corners in the pass game.

At the time of writing, this has ticked down to 46.5 at most sportsbooks. See if it ticks back up later in the week before swallowing the 46.5. It’s a marquee game of the week and Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. Decent chance a lot of over money comes in, similar to a primetime game and this gets back to the key number of 47.

Chiefs +2.5 (-110, BetMGM)