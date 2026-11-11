A pair of mid-majors will tip off the 2026 Showdown in St. Pete as the Kansas City Roos face the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. This is the first matchup of the four-game tournament, with both squads coming off Monday defeats. Kansas City (1-2) fell to Jacksonville, 79-61, and is coming off a 4-27 record last season. Meanwhile, FAMU (0-3) lost to UAB on Monday, 92-64, and went 15-16 a year ago under Heisman winner and former NBA player Charlie Ward. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at noon ET from McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Fla. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Roos are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Florida A&M vs. Kansas City odds, while the over/under is 146.5. Before making any Kansas City vs. Florida A&M picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Florida A&M vs. Kansas City 10,000 times and revealed its coveted men's basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Kansas City vs. Florida A&M:

Florida A&M vs. Kansas City spread: Kansas City -7.5 Florida A&M vs. Kansas City over/under: 146.5 points Florida A&M vs. Kansas City money line: Kansas City -340, FAMU +270 Florida A&M vs. Kansas City picks: See picks at SportsLine Florida A&M vs. Kansas City streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kansas City vs. Florida A&M predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated FAMU vs. Kansas City 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (146.5 points) on the best betting apps. UMKC has seen the Under hit in two of its three games, and the Roos have lived in the Under when it comes to neutral-site contests over the last few years. The total hasn't been reached in eight of their last 10 games at neutral sites, as St. Petersburg will host Kansas City on Wednesday.

As for the Rattlers, the Under sports a 12-6 record for them in non-conference games since the start of last season. SportsLine's model projects just four total players to reach double figures in scoring, with only one of those scoring more than 11 points. With that, 145 combined points are forecasted, giving value to the Under. See the Kansas City vs. Florida A&M spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make FAMU vs. Kansas City picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 80% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Kansas City vs. FAMU, and which side of the spread hits almost 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida A&M vs. Kansas City spread to back, all from the model on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks, and find out.



