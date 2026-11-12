The George Mason Patriots look to stay perfect on the season when they take on the Kansas City Roos in the 2026 Showdown in St. Pete on Thursday. Kansas City is coming off an 87-65 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday, while George Mason downed Coppin State 68-51 on Friday. The Roos (2-2), who finished ninth in the Summit League at 1-15 and were 4-27 overall in 2025-26, are 1-0 on neutral courts this season. The Patriots (2-0), who finished fifth in the Atlantic 10 at 11-7 in 2025-26, were 23-10 overall. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., is at 3 p.m. ET. The Patriots are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas City vs. George Mason odds, while the over/under is 141.5. The Patriots are at -1639 on the money line (risk $1,639 to win $100). Before making any George Mason vs. Kansas City picks, check out the Kansas City vs. George Mason predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas City vs. George Mason and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for George Mason vs. Kansas City:

Kansas City vs. George Mason spread: George Mason -15.5 Kansas City vs. George Mason over/under: 141.5 points Kansas City vs. George Mason money line: George Mason -1639, Kansas City +950 Kansas City vs. George Mason picks: See picks at SportsLine Kansas City vs. George Mason streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top George Mason vs. Kansas City predictions

After evaluating Kansas City vs. George Mason from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (141.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Kansas City games. It has also hit in both Roos games when the line was between 132 and 145. George Mason is averaging 75 points per game this season, while Kansas City averages 74.

The model projects two Kansas City players to score seven or more points, with Jaylen Smith projected to score more than eight points on average. It says five players will score at least 10 points, led by Emmett Adair, who will score nearly 13.

The model has the Over hitting 54% of the time. See the Kansas City vs. George Mason spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Kansas City vs. George Mason picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins George Mason vs. Kansas City, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas City vs. George Mason spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



