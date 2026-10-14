Teams looking to snap out of losing streaks clash on Wednesday when the Kennesaw State Owls face the Missouri State Bears in a Conference USA matchup on CBS Sports Network. Kennesaw State is coming off a 27-26 loss to Jacksonville State, while Missouri State dropped a 34-13 decision at Western Kentucky in Week 6. The Owls (1-4, 0-1 C-USA), who have lost four in a row, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Bears (1-4, 0-1 C-USA), who have lost three consecutive games, are 1-1 on their home field in 2026. Kennesaw State leads the all-time series 2-0, including a 41-34 win last season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo. The Owls are 3-point favorites, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State odds. The Over hit in the most recent meeting between the teams. Before making any Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State picks, check out the Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State odds

Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State spread Kennesaw State -3 Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State over/under 52.5 points Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State money line Kennesaw State -154, Missouri State +136 Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State picks See picks at SportsLine Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State predictions

After simulating Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 52.5 points at betting apps. The Over hit in the last Kennesaw State game and in six of the last 10 Missouri State games. The teams combined for 75 points in their meeting last November.

Junior quarterback Rickie Collins helps power the Owls' attack. He is completing 68.7% of his passes this season for 1,042 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads Kennesaw State in rushing, carrying 55 times for 246 yards (4.5 average) and four touchdowns. Powering Missouri State is senior quarterback Skyler Locklear. In five games, he is completing 65.7% of his passes for 788 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

SportsLine's model is projecting 62 combined points in this one, making the Over the value 71% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.