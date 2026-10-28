The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will look to win their third consecutive game when they battle the Kennesaw State Owls in a key Conference USA matchup on Wednesday night. Kennesaw State is coming off a 34-6 loss to Liberty in Week 8, while MTSU downed Florida International 26-23. The Owls (1-6, 0-3 C-USA), who have lost six in a row, are tied for ninth in Conference USA and are 0-3 on the road this season. The Blue Raiders (4-3, 2-1 C-USA), who have won two consecutive games, are tied for third in the league and are 3-0 on their home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Owls are 1.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 49.5 in the latest Kennesaw State vs. MTSU odds. Before making any Kennesaw State vs. MTSU picks, check out the Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kennesaw State vs. MTSU odds

Kennesaw State vs. MTSU spread Kennesaw State -1.5 Kennesaw State vs. MTSU over/under 49.5 points Kennesaw State vs. MTSU money line Kennesaw State -106, MTSU -106 Kennesaw State vs. MTSU picks See picks at SportsLine Kennesaw State vs. MTSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kennesaw State vs. MTSU predictions

After simulating Kennesaw State vs. MTSU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. MTSU has seen its last three games clear the total.

The model projects that Kennesaw State quarterback Rickie Collins to throw for nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns. MTSU quarterback Roman Gagliano, meanwhile, is projected to throw for around 230 yards and one score.

Both teams nearly hit 30 points in the simulations as they combine for 55, making the Over the value pick 59% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kennesaw State vs. MTSU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kennesaw State vs. MTSU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.