The first installment of Monday Night Football is here as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos to close out Week 1 of the NFL season. The Chiefs are smarting after missing the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era while the Broncos fell in the AFC Championship Game with Nix sidelined by injury. Football fans have begun to wonder whether Father Time has finally come for the Chiefs dynasty -- does Mahomes still have the magic in his arm? Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more:

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. If you're looking to include some anytime touchdown props in your NFL betting, we've highlighted two intriguing plays for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook below.

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Broncos vs. Chiefs so you're fully prepared to make plays at the best betting apps, check out SportsLine.

Broncos vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props

Kenneth Walker III (-135)

The big new piece in the Kansas City offense, Walker is a long-overdue solution for the Chiefs' issues in the backfield. He arrives after powering the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win and should now (theoretically) have more chances to actually score touchdowns with Zach Charbonnet no longer around to handle goal-line opportunities. He's got by far the shortest odds on the board and we normally wouldn't target touchdown props in this price range, but it's hard to feel good about backing a receiver against the excellent Denver secondary. Bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Courtland Sutton (+230)

Sutton and Jaylen Waddle make up one of the better receiving pairings in the league. The SportsLine DFS model has both wideouts averaging 0.29 touchdowns in this game, equal to J.K. Dobbins for the top projections in the Denver offense. Sutton scored seven touchdowns while Waddle logged six, but Sutton is +230 while Waddle is +195 (Dobbins is +165). So we'll go with the player that would give us the biggest return on a winning play. Bet on NFL player props and more at FanDuel to get up to $350 in bonus bets: