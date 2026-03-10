No player made himself more money in Super Bowl 60 than former Seattle running back and game MVP Kenneth Walker III, and he's now parlayed that award into a three-year, $45 million free-agent contract with Kansas City, including $28.7 million guaranteed. What might his arrival mean for the 2026 Chiefs? To the sportsbooks not much, but the SportsLine Projection Model likes the addition. Note that all deals won't be official until the new league year begins Wednesday afternoon.

There is no doubt that running back was a top need for the Chiefs after the entire Kansas City offense collapsed during the 6-11 campaign. There were many reasons why that happened, but a weak tailback group was certainly a factor. The Chiefs' leading rusher last season was 30-year-old Kareem Hunt with 611 yards, and he's a free agent, as is injury-prone Isiah Pacheco.

Walker totaled 663 yards over his final nine games with Seattle, including the playoffs, capped by that Super Bowl MVP performance of 135 rushingn yards on 27 carries. The 2022 second-round pick out of Michigan State had a pair of runs of at least 25 yards in the blowout win against New England, both coming on the same drive.

The Seahawks could have kept him on the franchise tag but passed. Walker became the fourth reigning Super Bowl MVP to test free agency, and now all four have signed with a new team. CBS Sports ranked Walker as the No. 19 free agent on the market.

The 2025 Chiefs had a single run of at least 25 yards last season. As a group, Kansas City running backs ranked in the bottom five in rushing yards (1,247), yards per rush (3.7) and tackles avoided (47; Walker had 78). The franchise hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Hunt in 2017.

"Somewhere, you'd like to have a few bigger plays in that area," Chiefs coach Andy Reid after the season said about needing big plays from his tailbacks. "Not 3-4 yards. Every once in a while, you need to hit on a few."

DraftKings has an early over/under total on Walker rushing yards of 924.5. I'd lean Over considering Walker should be the clear No. 1 with only Brashard Smith still on the K.C. roster. Smith was rather unimpressive as a seventh-round rookie in 2025.

After scoring a career-low five touchdowns during the 2025 regular season, Walker scored four in three playoff games. Perhaps even more notable, Walker played in all 20 games and did not miss a single practice once the season began. He appeared on the injury report in only three of the 21 weeks in which the Seahawks produced one.

Walker, +3500 to win 2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, had never played more than 15 games in a previous season and only got into 12 in 2024. Funny how plauers can stay on the field in contract years. His 1,309 scrimmage yards and 5.2 yards per touch last season were both career highs. The 135 rushing yards were the most in the Super Bowl by a player since Denver's Terrell Davis following the 1997 campaign, and he had been the last running back to win Super bBowl MVP.

This signing didn't move any of Kansas City's futures at BetMGM, as it remains +1500 to win Super Bowl 61 even with Patrick Mahomes reportedly ahead of schedule in his return from a blown out knee and Travis Kelce expected to return for one more year.

The SportsLine Projection Model raises the Chiefs' season win total from 9.9 to 10.1 (books have 10.5) with Walker and their playoff chances rose from 65.4% to 69.8%. But the biggest improvement (a 25.0% jump) was the Chiefs' Super Bowl chances, which moved from 3.5% to 4.4%.

There is one futures prop where the Walker signing shifted some things, and that was on the DraftKings prop on which team selects Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's unquestionably the top tailback on the board and many ticketed him for the Chiefs at No. 9 overall.

That's obviously unlikely with Walker on board, so Kansas City shifted from among the favorites for Love to +1500. Tennessee is the +125 favorite and picks fourth, so Love may not have gotten to No. 9 regardless. Most expect the Chiefs to now look for defensive help at No. 9. We will have plenty of draft content in the coming weeks.

Kansas City visits Seattle in the 2026 regular season, so I'll make a mental note now to back Walker for an anytime toichdown in that game.