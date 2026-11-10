The Week 11 college football schedule kicks off with three Tuesday MACtion matchups, one of which will see the Kent State Golden Flashes visiting the Bowling Green Falcons. Kent State (3-6, 2-3 in MAC) has lost four of its last five and most recently fell to Sacramento State, 31-10, on Oct. 30. Bowling Green (2-7, 2-3 MAC) is hoping to end a three-game losing streak, and the Falcons last fell to Western Michigan, 23-10, on Halloween. Bowling Green leads the all-time series 62-25-6. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Falcons are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Bowling Green vs. Kent State odds at betting sites. The over/under is 43.5 points. Before making any Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks, check out the Bowling Green vs. Kent State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model from 10,000 simulations.

Kent State vs. Bowling Green odds

Bowling Green vs. Kent State spread Bowling Green -4.5 Bowling Green vs. Kent State over/under 43.5 points Bowling Green vs. Kent State money line Bowling Green -200, Kent State +173 Bowling Green vs. Kent State picks See picks at SportsLine Bowling Green vs. Kent State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bowling Green vs. Kent State predictions

After simulating Kent State vs. Bowling Green 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. Both teams have leaned over throughout the season, as the Over sports an 11-7 combined record. The total has been surpassed in four of Bowling Green's last five games, and the Falcons hosting indicates Tuesday's matchup could be a shootout. The last four meetings between these two at Doyt Perry Stadium have averaged 57 combined points.

These are two of the worst defenses in the nation, with each ranking outside the top 100 (out of 138) FBS teams in scoring defense. Bowling Green allows the sixth-most rushing yards in all of college football, while just 12 teams in the country give up a higher completion percentage than Kent State. The two quarterbacks, alone, are projected to combine for 3.5 total touchdowns, on average, as the Over connects 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Kent State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kent State vs. Bowling Green spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.