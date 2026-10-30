Friday night welcomes MACtion as the Kent State Golden Flashes visit the Sacramento State Hornets in the first-ever meeting between the programs. This is Sacramento State's (1-7, 0-5 in MAC) first year in the FBS, and it's been a tough season as the Hornets have lost six in a row and are coming off a 34-17 defeat to Ball State. Kent State (3-5, 2-2 in MAC) ended a three-game losing streak with a 35-20 Week 8 victory over an Akron team that is the only other winless MAC squad outside of Sac. State. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The Golden Flashes are 7-point favorites in the latest Sacramento State vs. Kent State odds, while the over/under for total points is 46.5. The Golden Flashes are at -278 on the money line (risk $278 to win $100). Before making any Kent State vs. Sacramento State picks, check out the Sacramento State vs. Kent State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kent State vs. Sacramento State odds

Sacramento State vs. Kent State spread Kent State -7 Sacramento State vs. Kent State over/under 46.5 points Sacramento State vs. Kent State money line Kent State -278, Sacramento State +225 Sacramento State vs. Kent State picks See picks at SportsLine Sacramento State vs. Kent State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kent State vs. Sacramento State predictions

After simulating Sacramento State vs. Kent State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. When the total is below 50 points, the Over sports a 3-1 record for both squads. Kent State has also seen the Over go 3-1 on the road, while the total was eclipsed in Sacramento State's last home game. The struggles of both teams on the defensive side of the ball indicate there should be lots of points on the scoreboard.

Of the 138 teams in FBS, Kent State ranks 115th in scoring defense, while Sacramento State is even worse at 127th. The Hornets are simply unable to generate turnovers as just two teams in all of college football have fewer takeaways. Meanwhile, Kent State offers little deterrence through the air as the 67.4 completion percentage it allows is eighth-highest in the sport. With the teams projected for 51 combined points, the Over connects in 63% of simulations. See the model's Kent State vs. Sacramento State spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Sacramento State vs. Kent State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kent State vs. Sacramento State and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sacramento State vs. Kent State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.