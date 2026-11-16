The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Grambling State Tigers for the very first time when the two meet on Monday's college basketball schedule. UK (3-1) is coming off a Friday win over Northern Arizona, 78-77, with the Cats only defeat coming to Kansas in the Champions Classic. Kentucky went 22-14 last year and lost in the second round of the NCAA tourney. Grambling (1-1) won its season opener over Northern Illinois before falling to Texas, 93-62, last Monday. The Tigers are coming off a 14-19 season, placing seventh in the SWAC. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats are 29.5-point favorites in the latest Grambling vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 154.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Grambling picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kentucky vs. Grambling 10,000 times and revealed its coveted men's basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Grambling State vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Grambling spread: Kentucky -29.5 Kentucky vs. Grambling over/under: 154.5 points Kentucky vs. Grambling money line: Kentucky -100000, Grambling +5000 Kentucky vs. Grambling picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Grambling streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kentucky vs. Grambling State predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Grambling vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (154.5 points) on the best betting apps. Grambling has a four-day rest advantage, but that indicates a lower scoring contest. Since the start of last season, the Under sports an 8-2 record when the Tigers have a rest edge. Additionally, the Under has connected in 71% of Grambling away games since last season.

The Under hit in 52% of Kentucky games a year ago, but this year's Cats are off to a sluggish start offensively. They rank just 165th in the nation in points per game, despite three of their four opponents being mid-majors. The team also ranks among the bottom 10% of all of Division I in free throw attempts and offensive rebounds as Mark Pope's squad is still working out some flaws on that end of the floor. The model has the teams combining for 153 total points. See the Kentucky vs. Grambling spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Kentucky vs. Grambling picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Grambling vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Grambling spread to back, all from the model on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks, and find out.



