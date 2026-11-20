The Indiana Hoosiers look to stay perfect on the season when they battle the Kentucky Wildcats in a key non-conference matchup Friday night on CBS and Paramount+. Kentucky is coming off an 88-59 win over Grambling on Monday, while Indiana downed Arkansas 81-76 on Tuesday. The Wildcats (4-1), who have won two in a row, are coming off a season in which they were tied for seventh in the SEC at 10-8 and were 22-14 overall. The Hoosiers (5-0), who placed 10th in the Big Ten at 9-11 and were 18-14 overall, are 2-0 on neutral courts this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is at 8 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 33-25, including a 6-4 edge in games played in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under is 154.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Indiana picks, check out the Kentucky vs. Indiana predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Indiana and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Indiana vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -2.5 Kentucky vs. Indiana over/under: 154.5 points Kentucky vs. Indiana money line: Indiana -148, Kentucky +124 Kentucky vs. Indiana picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Indiana streaming: Paramount+

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Top Kentucky vs. Indiana predictions

After evaluating Kentucky vs. Indiana from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (154.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the last five Indiana games. It is also 3-1 in Indiana games when the over/under line is over 145. Kentucky is averaging 81.8 points per game, while Indiana averages 87.4.

The model projects four Kentucky players to reach double-figure scoring, with Alex Wilkins projected to score 14.5 points on average. It says four Indiana players will score at least 10 points, led by Markus Burton, who is projected to score nearly 16 points.

The model projects 160 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time. See the Kentucky vs. Indiana spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Kentucky vs. Indiana picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Indiana spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



