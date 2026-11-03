After back-to-back disappointing seasons to begin the Mark Pope era, the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats aim to get the 2026-27 season off to the right start when they host the Manhattan Jaspers on Tuesday. The Wildcats went 22-14 last season before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky has finished 10-8 in the SEC in both of Pope's season as coach, but add star transfer Milan Momcilovic from Iowa State. Manhattan went 12-20 last year. This is the first-ever meeting between the programs. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats are 33.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Manhattan odds, while the over/under is 158.5. Before making any Manhattan vs. Kentucky picks, check out the Kentucky vs. Manhattan predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kentucky vs. Manhattan 10,000 times and revealed its coveted men's basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Manhattan vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Manhattan spread: Kentucky -33.5 Kentucky vs. Manhattan over/under: 158.5 points Kentucky vs. Manhattan money line: Kentucky -100000, Manhattan +8000 Kentucky vs. Manhattan picks: See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Manhattan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kentucky vs. Manhattan predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Manhattan vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (158.5 points) on the best betting apps. It may take time for the Wildcats to mesh. They must replace 11 players including four starters. Theu did land one of the prized transfers in Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic. They also return 7-foot center Malachi Moreno, who was an anchor of the Wildcats defense.

The Under was 18-13 in Manhattan games last season. Scoring isn't a strength of the Jaspers, who are picked to finish 10th out of 13 teams in the newly named Metro Conference, formerly the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

This time around, the model is projecting 157 points as the Under hits 56% of the time. See the Manhattan vs. Kentucky spread pick at SportsLine.

How to Kentucky vs. Manhattan picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Manhattan, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks, and find out.