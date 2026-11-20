Not that many years ago, it would have been unthinkable for college basketball powerhouses Kentucky and Indiana, who have combined for 13 national championships, to face off with neither ranked in the AP Top 25. But they will do so for the second straight season tonight on CBS. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

It's an 8 ET tip at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis – there will be plenty of Kentucky fans there as it's only about 150 miles from that campus compared to 50 or so from Indiana's Bloomington home. As 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings, Indiana is taking massive early action against the spread. Action is split on the total of 154.5.

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Friday college basketball parlay

Indiana money line (vs. Kentucky)

Eastern Kentucky ML (vs. Bellarmine)

DraftKings SGP price: +119 (subject to change)

Kentucky had been No. 24 in the AP poll but dropped out in Monday's edition after a less-than-impressive last week. The Wildcats were throttled by 20 points by Kansas in the Champions Classic last Tuesday and then barely escaped at home vs. Northern Arizona on Saturday, 78-77, on an Alex Wilkins 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining. UK did play essentially a scrimmage on Monday, routing visiting Grambling 88-59.

Sophomore 7-footer Malachi Moreno was dominant in that one as he had a career-high 22 points and a career-best 12 rebounds while adding four steals, three blocks and an assist. No Kentucky played had ever reached all those minimums in a game and no SEC player had done so since eventual No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons did so at LSU in 2015.

Junior guard Zoom Diallo, a transfer from Washington, nearly had a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers and improved to 30-5 under somewhat embattled coach Mark Pope. They are now 19-0 under Pope when holding the opponent to 66 or fewer points. All five of Kentucky's leading scorers from last season are gone.

With a win here, the Hoosiers surely will be ranked in the next AP Top 25, especially after an impressive 81-76 victory at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday against No. 20 Arkansas and former UK coach John Calipari.

IU guards Darren Harris and Bryce Lindsay took over in the second half. Harris had 18 points, including 15 in the second half. All eight of Lindsay's points came after intermission -- he hit the tiebreaker 3-pointer with 26 seconds to go -- as the Hoosiers closed the game on an 11-2 run. Indiana made 30 of 35 free throw attempts, had a 39-28 rebound advantage and a 21-13 edge in second-chance points in its first neutral-site victory over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 16 Illinois, 65-63, in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

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Clearly 80 is the magic number under second-year coach Darian DeVries, who is now 12-0 in November at IU and that was only his second win vs. a ranked foe. The Hoosiers have scored at least 80 points in all five games this season and are 17-0 under DeVries when getting there. The team total tonight is 78.5 (UK at 75.5).

IU has been getting to the charity stripe, averaging 24.0 made free throws per game. That's 10th nationally. Guards Darren Harris' (32) and Jaeden Mustaf's (23) 55 combined free throws made are one fewer than Kentucky has as a team (56).

Friday will mark Indiana's first game at Lucas Oil Stadium since the 2021 Big Ten Tournament and first regular-season game there since December 2008. IU is 0-2 in the home of the Indianapolis Colts. Kentucky is 2-2 there, with all four games coming in NCAA Tournaments.

The Wildcats have dropped their past two neutral-site games (one this season) by a combined 39 points. But they have won seven straight games overall vs. unranked teams and seek back-to-back regular-season wins vs. Big Ten teams for first time since defeating Michigan State in 2016 and 2019.

That's because last December at Rupp Arena, the Cats beat Indiana 72-60 thanks largely to a 42-13 edge in bench points. Neither team shot even 40% from the floor overall; Kentucky was 3-for-15 from deep and Indiana 4-for-24. Tonight could be a bit ugly offensively, too, being played in a football stadium with those big backgrounds.

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I should have said this the other day on the UConn-Arizona game. I am absolutely, positively fine with just this ML play as I was on that game. But I try to get plus-money plays in this space. Feel free not to -- I'm pretty confident on just Indiana, but why not throw in what should be an easy EKU home win? That thinking didn't work the other night but the SportsLine Projection Model has the Colonels winning by 10. I'm likely doing it but I always wait for close to tip for more information on player availability. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.