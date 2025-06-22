As the NBA Finals head to Game 7 for the first time since 2016, the rest of the league is conducting business as usual ahead of the offseason. The Phoenix Suns are expected to be one of the busiest teams this summer after suffering through a 36-46 campaign in 2024-25, and their first major move is set to be a trade involving Kevin Durant. Durant was likely to seek a trade to a contender after a rough season where the Suns failed to make the play-in tournament, with the star making it known he prefers to land with either the Rockets, Spurs or Heat ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Kevin Durant Next Team Odds

Houston Rockets (+250)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+350)

Miami Heat (+350)

San Antonio Spurs (+400)

Toronto Raptors (+400)

Phoenix Suns (+1200)

Memphis Grizzlies (+2000)

New York Knicks (+3000)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+3000)

Boston Celtics (+3000)

Philadelphia 76ers (+3500)

Denver Nuggets (+3500)

Dallas Mavericks (+4000)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+4500)

Atlanta Hawks (+4500)

Los Angeles Lakers (+5000)

Los Angeles Clippers (+5000)

Orlando Magic (+6000)

Golden State Warriors (+6000)

Brooklyn Nets (+7000)

Detroit Pistons (+7500)

Sacramento Kings (+8000)

Milwaukee Bucks (+8000)

Chicago Bulls (+8000)

New Orleans Pelicans (+9000)

Indiana Pacers (+10000)

Washington Wizards (+25000)

Charlotte Hornets (+25000)

Utah Jazz (+25000)

Portland Trail Blazers (+25000)

Houston has a strong collection of young players and draft picks to make an offer for Durant, and the fit is obvious. The Rockets have plenty of talent but lack proven playoff production, especially offensively. Durant would largely be tasked with elevating the team on that side of the floor in big moments while Houston's overall defensive setup gives the veteran forward some cover. Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft are likely the starting point for this negotiation, but the Rockets can also include Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore and future draft assets to take them over the line.

Other contenders: Miami Heat (+350), Minnesota Timberwolves (+350), San Antonio Spurs (+400)

Durant could've been on the Timberwolves this season, with Minnesota reportedly attempting to land the star at the trade deadline. However, no move materialized. The Timberwolves have a complicated path to landing Durant, largely because they'd likely need a third team to take on some contracts to facilitate the move. Minnesota would certainly lose either Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert in the deal, and Phoenix would probably push for Jaden McDaniels. Rob Dillingham and Donte DiVincenzo can also be dangled, though Minnesota would like to keep both. Pairing Durant with Anthony Edwards, who has already created a legacy as a playoff superstar, is a scary proposition for the rest of the league.

Miami doesn't have nearly the assets Houston or San Antonio does, but Pat Riley has always found a way to convince superstars to take their talents to South Beach. And if Durant is set on going only to Miami, the Heat can give Phoenix enough stuff to make the trade palatable. Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. would likely have to be involved, along with some draft assets. The incentive here for Durant would be the opportunity to play in the Eastern Conference, where the path to the Finals is less treacherous.

San Antonio has the assets to compete with Houston, but the Spurs are unlikely to include the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft and Stephon Castle in any trade. Devin Vassell and the No. 14 pick have to be on the table, but that's not going to be enough to top Houston in a bidding war. The Spurs have shown a desire to accelerate their path to contention around Victor Wembanyama, and Durant gives them that, but San Antonio hasn't made this type of aggressive move in the past. If a Durant trade requires breaking up most of the young core San Antonio has been building, the Spurs likely bow out.

Longshot: Cleveland Cavaliers (+3000)

The Golden State Warriors inquired about Durant at the deadline and were told the star was not interested in a reunion. It's likely he isn't keen on returning to Oklahoma City either, though the Thunder are one win away from a championship and appear to be set up to contend for the next decade. That doesn't leave a lot of great longshot options. The Grizzlies, who are flushed with draft capital after dealing Desmond Bane, are unlikely to land Durant since he probably will not sign an extension there.

The Cavaliers could do what the Raptors did in 2019, when they went all-in to get Kawhi Leonard even though he was reportedly not going to sign a long-term offer with the franchise. Toronto would go on to win the title and likely dodged a bullet by Leonard not committing to the team, though the Raptors were certainly willing to give him the extension at the time. Cleveland just won 64 games before flaming out in the second round, but there are spots the Cavaliers could upgrade. De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Allen aren't exactly bursting with potential, but they are competent starters the Suns could use if they wish to re-tool the roster around Devin Booker. Durant might not commit to Cleveland after the 2025-26 season, but the Cavaliers would be well-positioned in a weaker Eastern Conference to get to the Finals.