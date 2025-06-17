The Phoenix Suns endured a torturous 36-46 season despite featuring the league's highest payroll, setting the wheels in motion for an offseason of change in the desert. The Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season and are likely going to trade superstar forward Kevin Durant as he seeks a new destination. Durant and the Suns are reportedly working together on finding a trade for him, and DraftKings Sportsbook lists Phoenix at +1500 to have Durant on the roster to start next season.

Durant appears to be favoring the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs as his next team and has indicated he would sign an extension at any of those places, but the Suns don't have to send him to those clubs if they get a better offer elsewhere. Durant is on an expiring contract, so he can enter free agency in the 2026 offseason if he doesn't like where he ends up this summer.

Let's look at the odds for Durant's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites: Houston Rockets (+250), Miami Heat (+250)

The Rockets are the most obvious fit for Durant, as they need a proven scorer in the postseason to complement their impressive collection of young talent. Houston has a bevy of assets to give Phoenix in any Durant deal, though Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are likely off the table. Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft are a good starting point for this conversation, and Houston should be willing to throw in Reed Sheppard or Cam Whitmore if that's what it takes. If Durant wants to contend for a title, the Rockets are probably his best realistic chance to do so, even in a loaded Western Conference.

Miami's path to landing Durant is complicated, largely because the Heat don't have nearly the assets Houston or San Antonio does. Pat Riley has always found a way to convince superstars to take their talents to South Beach, and if Durant is set on going only to Miami, the Heat can give Phoenix enough stuff to make the trade palatable. Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. would have to be involved, along with some draft assets. The incentive here would be the opportunity to play in the Eastern Conference, where the path to the Finals is less treacherous.

Other contenders: San Antonio Spurs (+350), Minnesota Timberwolves (+350)

San Antonio actually does have the assets to compete with Houston, but the Spurs are unlikely to include the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft and Stephon Castle in any trade. Devin Vassell and the No. 14 pick have to be on the table, but that's not going to be enough to top Houston in a bidding war. The Spurs have shown a desire to accelerate their path to contention around Victor Wembanyama and Durant gives them that, but giving up most of the young core for a few years of an aging star with recent injury issues isn't a typical San Antonio move.

The Timberwolves reportedly made an attempt to trade for Durant at the 2025 deadline but couldn't get it done. Minnesota would have to involve a third team given its cap situation, and Durant has said he doesn't want to go there, meaning he would likely be a one-year rental. However, that possibility didn't stop the Raptors from acquiring Kawhi Leonard en route to the 2019 championship. Toronto has come out as the winner of that deal even though Leonard left the following summer. There's no reason Minnesota can't accomplish the same feat. The move itself would be complicated since Minnesota would probably have to involve a third team and part with Rudy Gobert, whom the Timberwolves famously spent four first-round picks to acquire. Anthony Edwards is already making a name for himself as a playoff force, and adding a two-time Finals MVP next to him gives the Timberwolves substantial championship juice, even if it's only for one season.

Longshot: Denver Nuggets (+3500)

Durant was not interested in a reunion with Golden State, which is why the Warriors were ultimately unable to make a move for him at this year's deadline despite their attempts to do so. The Oklahoma City Thunder are up 3-2 in the NBA Finals as of this writing and have little reason to trade for Durant even though they have the means and are a great fit. It's also unclear if Durant would want to return there. The Nuggets are changing things up with the coaching staff and front office, with the goal of optimizing the roster around Nikola Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. remains an elite perimeter shooter, but his game hasn't evolved much beyond that. Denver has a host of young talent that hasn't been able to get consistent playing time thanks to a veteran core. The Suns would ask for Aaron Gordon too, and that's likely where things start to fall apart a bit. Even though Gordon is unlikely to replicate his impressive 2025 playoff run, he's a defensive stalwart who has also developed a good rapport with Jokic offensively.

Pairing Durant and Jokic would open up a ton of possibilities for Denver's offense. Durant's efficiency went through the roof in Golden State's open system, and there's no reason to think he can't reach similar production levels with Jokic as a teammate. Jamal Murray would also benefit from an additional scoring threat. Denver's offense struggled whenever Jokic left the floor, something Durant would be able to make up for. The path to a trade here is more complicated, and Denver won't win a bidding war, but if Phoenix wants proven talent instead of a package to rebuild, the Nuggets aren't in a bad spot.