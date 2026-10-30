The defending champion New York Knicks look to build on back-to-back wins when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in a 2026 NBA Cup group play matchup. New York (2-3) has found its footing after a rough start, winning at Chicago and beating Detroit in its last two games to pull to .500 for the first time this season. Philadelphia (4-1) has been one of the early surprises of the 2026-27 NBA season, with Joel Embiid healthy and productive and the Sixers holding the best record in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend. These teams have already met once this season, with Philadelphia winning 106-100 on opening night. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 226.5 points. Before making any 76ers vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Knicks -1.5 Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 226.5 points Knicks vs. 76ers money line: Knicks -125, 76ers +105 Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (227.5) on the best betting apps. Philadelphia has been one of the more defensively engaged teams in the early going this season, and the Sixers showed in their opening-night win over New York that they can keep the defending champions in check. Joel Embiid has looked fully healthy and is producing at his usual level, which anchors a Philadelphia defense that doesn't give up easy baskets.



The last two games have gone Under the total for the 76ers, and four of the last five games have gone Under the total for the Knicks.

The model is projecting 227 combined points as the Under hits 51% of the time. See the Knicks vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Sixers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. 76ers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



