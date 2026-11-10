Eastern Conference squads going in opposite directions will meet on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks. New York (5-4) has won three in a row, all by double digits, and the Knicks are coming off a Saturday victory over Cleveland, 109-97. Milwaukee (1-9) has dropped six games in a row and is tied for the worst record in the league. Milwaukee's Tyler Herro (knee) and New York's Josh Hart (ankle) are both listed as questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is their first meeting of the season but the Knicks have won seven of the last eight matchups. New York is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Bucks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -15.5 Bucks vs. Knicks over/under: 222.5 points Bucks vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -1042, Bucks +750 Bucks vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Bucks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bucks vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5) on the best betting apps. Four of the last five meetings have surpassed the total, and New Yorks' offense is humming after a slow start. The Knicks are averaging 114.6 points over their last five games after putting up just 104 points over their first four. New York last played on Saturday, with Milwaukee playing on Sunday, but the Bucks have seen the Over hit in 77% of games with a rest disadvantage since the start of last year, which is the highest rate in the NBA.

The Bucks' defense lends itself to the total being eclipsed as the team ranks bottom-three in both points allowed per game and defensive rating. Milwaukee also forces the fewest turnovers per game as New York's thriving offense should have lots of opportunities. SportsLine's model forecasts 11 players scoring over 9 points, as the Over connects just over 50% of the time. See the Knicks vs. Bucks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Bucks vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Bucks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bucks vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bucks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.