The defending NBA champion New York Knicks will look to make it two wins in a row when they clash with the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. New York is coming off a 111-97 win over Detroit on Tuesday, while Chicago dropped a 134-99 decision at Boston on Monday. The Knicks (1-3), who finished second in the Atlantic Division at 53-29 last season, are 0-1 on the road this year. The Bulls (1-3), who finished fourth in the Central Division at 31-51, are 0-1 at home in 2026-27. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from United Center in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Bulls odds, while the over/under is 234.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Bulls picks, check out the Knicks vs. Bulls predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Bulls 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Bulls spread: Knicks -7.5 Knicks vs. Bulls over/under: 232.5 points Knicks vs. Bulls money line: Knicks -245, Bulls +222 Knicks vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Bulls streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Bulls predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Bulls, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (234.5) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in six of their last nine meetings. It has also gone 3-1 this season in Bulls' games. Chicago's defense is ranked 30th in the league so far this season, allowing 129.5 points per game.

This season, the Knicks are led by guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns. In four games, Brunson is averaging 22.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds, while Towns averages 22.5 points, 14 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The Bulls, meanwhile, have been paced by forward Caleb Wilson. He is averaging 21 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 34 minutes.

The model is projecting 238 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time. See the Knicks vs. Bulls spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Bulls picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bulls line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



