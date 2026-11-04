The defending NBA champion New York Knicks look to even their record when they take on the visiting Chicago Bulls in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Chicago is coming off a 126-107 loss at Philadelphia on Monday, while New York cruised to a 103-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls (1-6), who have lost five in a row, are 1-4 on the road this season. The Knicks (3-4), who are fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 2-2 on their home floor in 2026. Josh Hart (ankle) has been ruled out for New York. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 233.5. Before making any Bulls vs. Knicks picks, check out the Bulls vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bulls vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -11.5 Bulls vs. Knicks over/under: 233.5 points Bulls vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -592, Bulls +450 Bulls vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Bulls vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bulls vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bulls vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (233.5) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings. It has also hit in each of the last two Chicago games, and in eight of the last 10 New York contests. The Knicks are allowing the third-least amount of points in the league at 105.1.

The model projects two Bulls players to score 16 points or more in Caleb Wilson and Norman Powell. Three Knicks players are projected to eclipse 17 points in Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. The model projects 231 total points, as the Under hits in 56% of simulations. See the Bulls vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Bulls vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bulls vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.