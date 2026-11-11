A pair of expected Eastern Conference contenders will meet on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the New York Knicks. The Cavs (5-6) have lost four of their last five, including a 124-112 defeat to the Hornets on Monday. New York (6-4) is on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating Milwaukee 117-85 on Tuesday, notching a fourth straight victory for the Knicks. New York swept the Cavs in last year's playoffs, winning each game by double digits. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. These teams just played on Saturday in which New York picked up a 109-97 road victory. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 221.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Cavs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -4.5 Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 221.5 points Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -180, Cavaliers +160 Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Cavs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavaliers vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (221.5) on the best betting apps. Three of their last four meetings in New York have gone over, while each of the Cavs' last three road games overall have also eclipsed the total. As for New York, its offense is finally clicking after a slow start in which the team averaged just 104 points over its first four games. Since then, the Knicks have averaged 115 points over their ensuing six games.

The Over has hit in 56% of Cavs games following a loss since the start of last season, with Cleveland coming off an upset defeat to the Hornets. The model foresees 11 total players reaching double figures, with three of them surpassing 20 points. Per 10,000 sims, 230 total points are projected as the Over connects 59% of the time. See the Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cavs vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.