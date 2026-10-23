The defending champion New York Knicks head to TD Garden on Friday for the Boston Celtics' home opener, with both Eastern Conference heavyweights searching for their first win after falling in their season debuts. New York opened its title defense with a 106-100 loss to a Philadelphia squad bolstered by a loaded offseason, while the Celtics dropped a 121-113 decision to Detroit to open a retooled campaign that now features Paul George after the offseason trade of Jaylen Brown. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 221.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Celtics:

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -2.5 Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 221.5 points Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -142, Knicks +122 Knicks vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (221.5) on the best betting apps. The defending champion Knicks bring a dynamic offense to Boston that generated production even in a season-opening loss. Both teams are capable of putting up points in a high-stakes East rivalry, and a total of 224.5 is within comfortable range for two offenses that will be motivated to make a statement in the second game of the young season.

The Knicks have won seven of the last 10 meetings in this rivalry dating back to their 2025 conference semifinals matchup. The Celtics' first game of the season went Over the total. The model is projecting 223 combined points as the Over hits 52% of the time. See the Knicks vs. Celtics spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Celtics line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



