Two teams that have lost their best players due to injuries could see their 2025 NBA playoffs come to an end on Wednesday. The Boston Celtics, who just lost Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for the season, and the Golden State Warriors, who remain without Steph Curry (hamstring), are both down 3-1 in their respective series. Their opponents, however, won't show any mercy as they look to make the most of NBA bets in their favor by advancing to the Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET has Boston as 4.5-point home favorites, per the latest NBA odds. However, New York not only covered but outright won Games 1 and 2 in Boston. The emotional toll of losing Tatum can't be discounted, as many who utilize NBA promos at sportsbooks will back the Knicks straight-up in NBA predictions.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET has Minnesota favored by 11 points in what's the largest NBA spread of the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Curry could return in Game 6, but the Wolves don't plan on the series extending to that point as they seek consecutive appearances in the West Finals. Whichever team you prefer, an online NBA code can help you get the most bang for your buck. Here's a look at the top NBA playoff promo codes on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings or BetMGM.

NBA playoff betting promos

Here's a look at the NBA promo codes being offered by betting sites for the 2025 NBA playoffs:

FanDuel Sportsbook: $200 in bonus bets

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new customers $200 in bonus bets to those who win their first bet of at least $5. There is no promo code required for this offer and there is no minimum odds requirement. Customers have to play through the bonus funds once before they can be withdrawn. Simply follow the links on this page to unlock the offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook: $200 in bonus bets

DraftKings Sportsbook is also offering $200 in bonus bets to new customers, but the first bet does not have to win in order to receive the money. Instead, bettors simply need to wager $5 on a sports bet to receive the bonus. The bonus will be issued as eight $25 bets, which are valid for seven days from the time that they are issued.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

BetMGM Sportsbook offers the largest possible bonus bet, but it only applies if a bettor loses their first bet. The no-sweat bet is awarded up to $1,500 for the amount of the first wager if it loses. Bettors can use promo code CBSSPORTS to unlock the offer. The minimum deposit is $10, and any bonus bets issued expire after seven days.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Fanatics Sportsbook has a different offer than the other books, as bettors can get up to $100 in bonus bets in each of the first 10 days after opening an account. If their first bet loses each day, they will be reimbursed up to $100 in bonus funds. The maximum reward would be ten separate $100 bonus bets, but bettors would prefer to win those no-sweat bets instead of receiving the bonus.

bet365 Sportsbook: $150 in bonus bets

The bet365 Sportsbook promo code is similar to DraftKings, as new customers receive $150 in bonus bets when they deposit at least $10 and place their first bet of at least $5, win or lose. The bonus money can be used in any increment within seven days after they are issued. The promo code CBSBET365 unlocks this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook: Double your winnings for 10 bets

Caesars Sportsbook does not offer bonus money, but it gives new customers ten 100% profit boosts after placing a qualifying bet of $1 or more. The boost tokens expire after 14 days, and the max wager for a boosted bet is $25. Bettors can win up to $2,500 in boosted winnings with each token. The code CBSDYW unlocks these profit boosts at Caesars.

Comparing the best sportsbook NBA promos

We'll look at each promotion listed above through the following lenses: clarity, value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for people trying to bet on the NBA Playoffs:

Promo clarity

All the promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Fanatics, bet365, and Caesars are transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to maximize the bonus funds.

Bonus value

The promotions at DraftKings and bet365 are relatively similar, inviting customers to bet a minimum of $5 for their first sports bet and receive $200 (DraftKings) or $150 (bet365) in bonus bets upon settlement of that first wager. FanDuel offers a similar promotion, though in order to get the $200 in bonus bets, the customer's first wager must win. If it loses, they will not be entitled to the bonus bets, whereas DraftKings and bet365 will credit a customer with the free bets win or lose. BetMGM offers a no sweat bet up to $1,500 which grants the user a bonus bet for the amount of their first wager if it loses. Fanatics' promotion is unique in that it requires the customer to wager up to $100 for each of the first 10 days after they sign up for a new account. If their first bet loses each day, they'll receive a bonus bet up to $100. If the user does this for ten straight days and loses each bet, they would receive ten $100 bonus bets. At Caesars, a new customer is invited to wager $1 on their first bet and upon settlement, they will receive ten 100% profit boosts up to $25 each (per bet). Depending on how risk averse the player is, the Caesars promotion may prove more lucrative with the 100% profit boosts assuming their bets are successful.

Flexibility

Bonus bets for each of FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, and Fanatics must be used within seven days of issuance or they expire. Caesars allows customers 14 days to use all ten 100% profit boosts.

Payout speed

All sportsbooks will credit the bonus bets within 24 hours, if not immediately upon the first bet settling. Fanatics will credit the bonus bets each day for ten days upon settlement of the first wager that day.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all sportsbooks All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for online sport betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.

Summary

For users looking to place bets on the NBA playoffs, every top sportsbook is currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your bankroll.

Each sportsbook offers something slightly different to new customers, and it is up to the customer to decide which one is ultimately best for them. They all have clear promotional terms and quick payout speeds, but the bonuses must be used within one or two weeks, depending on the book.