The Miami Heat and New York Knicks meet Friday night at Madison Square Garden in the final game of Eastern Conference Group B play in the 2026 NBA Cup, with significant knockout-round implications on the line. Miami (2-1 in Cup, +25 point differential) can clinch the group and advance to the knockout round with a win, while the Knicks (1-2 in Cup) are facing elimination unless they win and get help from Indiana beating Philadelphia on the same night. The game also carries regular-season weight after Miami's seven-game win streak came to an end Wednesday in a 111-104 loss to the 76ers that doubled as the Heat's first Cup defeat. New York (12-6, 9-9 ATS) has rattled off six straight regular-season wins, most recently a 121-102 rout of Cleveland. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. New York is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 221.5. Before making any Heat vs. Knicks picks, check out the Heat vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Knicks:

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2.5 Heat vs. Knicks over/under: 221.5 points Heat vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -154, Heat +140 Heat vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Heat vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Heat vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Heat vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (221.5) on the best betting apps. Five of the Heat's last six games have gone Over the total. The Knicks have gone Over the total in both of their last two games. Miami averages 119.7 points per night, which puts this game well on its way to the Over.

The model projects 230 combined points as the Over is the stronger value, and the Knicks cover in nearly 70% of of simulations. See the Heat vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Heat vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Heat vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.