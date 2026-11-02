Atlantic Division rivals who have struggled to start the season meet when the Brooklyn Nets battle the defending NBA champion New York Knicks on Monday night. Brooklyn is coming off its first win of the year, a 98-90 victory at Indiana on Sunday, while New York is coming off a 98-93 loss at Philadelphia on Friday night. The Nets (1-5), who are fifth in the division, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Knicks (2-4), who are fourth in the Atlantic, are 1-2 on their home court. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 221.5. Before making any Nets vs. Knicks picks, check out the Nets vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nets vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -14.5 Nets vs. Knicks over/under: 221.5 points Nets vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -901, Nets +650 Nets vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Nets vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nets vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nets vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (221.5) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. It has also gone 2-0 in the last two Brooklyn games, and in eight of the past 10 New York matchups. The Nets were 30th in points scored last season at 105.9, and are 21st this season at 110.2 points per game. The Knicks, meanwhile, are 27th in scoring this season at 107 points per game.

The Nets are led by forward Julius Randle, who is averaging a team-high 21 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 33.2 minutes. Michael Porter Jr. also is an offensive force for Brooklyn, averaging 20.8 points and seven rebounds. The Knicks, meanwhile, are paced by Jalen Brunson with 25.5 points and 5.2 assists in 35.2 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns also adds 21.8 points and 13.5 rebounds.

The model is projecting 220 combined points as the Under is the better value. See the Nets vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Nets vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



