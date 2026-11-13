The New York Knicks visit Indianapolis for a Friday night 2026 NBA Cup clash against the Indiana Pacers. New York (6-5) fell to Cleveland, 115-107, on Tuesday and enters this road matchup looking to bounce back against a Pacers squad depleted by injuries. Indiana (4-8) continues to play shorthanded as Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is expected to miss at least 10 more days, joining Ben Sheppard (knee, out), Johnny Furphy (knee, out) and a questionable Aaron Nesmith (knee) on the injury report. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. New York is an 8.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 219.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Pacers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Packers:

Knicks vs. Packers spread: Knicks -8.5 Knicks vs. Packers over/under: 219.5 points Knicks vs. Packers money line: Knicks -333, Pacers +275 Knicks vs. Packers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Packers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Packers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Packers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (219.5) on the best betting apps. Both teams have been among the most Under-friendly units in the NBA this season, with New York sitting at a 3-8 mark to the Under and Indiana going 4-8 to the Under.

Those trends, however, have brought the total down to a point where the model is projecting the teams to clear it. It projects more than 20 points for both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns for New York, while Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 21.5 points in the simulations. The model calls for 230 combined points as the Over hits 64% of the time. See the Knicks vs. Packers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Packers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Packers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Packers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.