The New York Knicks will be out for revenge -- and seeking their first win -- on Tuesday's NBA schedule as they host the Detroit Pistons. Despite winning the title last year, New York went 0-3 versus Detroit as the Pistons were the only Eastern Conference team to not lose to the Knicks. This year, Detroit is off to a 3-0 start, while New York enters in at 0-3, making them just the third defending champion to start the next year winless through three games. Jalen Duren (hamstring) is out for Detroit. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Detroit has won each of the last six regular season matchups. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 219.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -4.5 Pistons vs. Knicks over/under: 219.5 points Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -168, Pistons +143 Pistons vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (219.5) on the best betting apps. The total has heavily leaned over across recent regular season matchups between these two at Madison Square Garden. The last four have all eclipsed the total, as well as seven of the last eight meetings. Of those seven, all have gone over by at least six points, with five of the seven going over by double digits.

Detroit has seen the Over go 2-1 this season, while the absence of Duren should certainly help the Knicks put points on the scoreboard. The model forecasts all five Knicks starters to score in double figures, while Detroit has eight players projected to score at least 8 points. The model calls for 225 combined points as the Over hits in 57% of simulations. See the Knicks vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.