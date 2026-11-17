The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors will wrap up a two-game set on Tuesday's NBA schedule. The Knicks (7-6) won in Toronto on Sunday, 112-108 in overtime, with the respective teams staying north of the border for Tuesday's game. Toronto (5-8) has now lost four in a row, as well as four straight at home. New York is looking to win back-to-back road games for the first time this season. Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains out for Toronto, which welcomed back Scottie Barnes in Sunday's defeat. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Knicks have won 14 straight regular season games versus the Raptors. New York is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Raptors odds, while the over/under is 216.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Raptors predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -3.5 Raptors vs. Knicks over/under: 216.5 points Raptors vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -150, Raptors +134 Raptors vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Raptors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Raptors vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (216.5) on the best betting apps. Sunday's meeting went over, and the Over sports a 7-3 record for Toronto when facing a defense that allows over 102 points per game, as the Knicks do. The Over is also 5-2 for Toronto after a defeat, while one can't discount Barnes returning in Sunday's loss. The total has been surpassed in each of Toronto's last six games with the two-time All-Star on the court as he takes the Raptors' offense to another level.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have an efficient offense, ranking in the top 10 in made 3-pointers, free throw percentage and offensive rebounds. However, there are defensive holes as they force turnovers at the third-lowest rate and give up the third-most made free throws per game. The latter allows points on the scoreboard without the clock running, which the model has taken into account in projecting the Over to hit in 58% of simulations. See the Knicks vs. Raptors spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Raptors vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Raptors 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Raptors vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Raptors line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.