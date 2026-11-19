A potential Finals preview takes place on the Thursday NBA schedule as the New York Knicks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reigning champion Knicks (8-6) have shaken off an 0-3 start and are aiming for their third straight victory after a two-game sweep of Toronto earlier this week. The Timberwolves (11-4) have won seven of their last eight and are also seeking a third straight win after posting back-to-back victories over Portland on Monday and Tuesday. Anthony Edwards (knee) remains out for the Wolves. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The teams split their two matchups last season with the home team winning each. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 216.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Timberwolves predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1.5 Timberwolves vs. Knicks over/under: 216.5 points Timberwolves vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -113, Timberwolves -104 Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Wolves vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (216.5) on the best betting apps. These are two of the league's most efficient offenses. New York ranks in the top 10 in both 3-pointers per game and free throw percentage, and even when the Knicks miss, they often get second-chance opportunities by ranking third in offensive rebound rate. As for the Wolves, they rank in the top 10 in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, and their fourth-ranked pace often leads to lots of points on the scoreboard.

While just two players in Jalen Brunson and LaMelo Ball are projected to reach 20 points, both teams' depth should shine in this matchup. A total of 11 players are forecasted to score more than 9 points, which allows the teams to combine for 224 points, per 10,000 simulations. Add in that their two matchups last season averaged 235 combined points, and the model has the Over hitting on Thursday in 60% of simulations. See the Knicks vs. Wolves spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Wolves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Timberwolves line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.