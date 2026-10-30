The 76ers (4-1) host the Knicks (2-3) on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers won the teams' first meeting, 106-100, on October 20, and have taken four of their first five games. The Knicks have recovered from a 0-3 start with two consecutive victories. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites, with the Over/Under at 225.5 points. The Knicks are -148 on the moneyline, compared with +124 for the 76ers. You can also check out our NBA betting page for more picks and predictions. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

76ers-Knicks game preview

Philadelphia gets its second look at New York after a 106-100 opening-night victory at Madison Square Garden. Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, while LeBron James contributed 14 in his 76ers debut. The Knicks shot 37.2% from the field and struggled to score after halftime. Friday also begins NBA Cup group play. Philadelphia enters at 4-1, with New York at 2-3 following consecutive wins.

Both teams won Wednesday. Maxey scored 27 as Philadelphia rallied past Indiana, 114-109, and Joel Embiid had 21 points with 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown contributed 20 points and 10 boards; James supplied 10 assists. New York erased a 19-point deficit at Chicago, with Jalen Brunson scoring 38 in a 133-127 win. OG Anunoby added 23 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 rebounds. The Knicks are favored by 3.5 points, with the total set at 225.5. SportsLine forecasts a 117-110 New York victory. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

76ers vs. Knicks picks, predictions

Knicks -3.5

Under 225.5 total points

Knicks -3.5

Against Detroit, the Knicks outscored the Pistons 37-13 in the third quarter, a different route to victory than Wednesday's fourth-quarter comeback. Brunson scored 38 and hit six 3-pointers as the Knicks poured in 43 fourth-quarter points. Their 111-97 win over Detroit the previous night depended far more on defense. The two performances give New York more to draw from than its opening 106-100 loss to Philadelphia, when the Knicks shot 37.2% and couldn't catch up after halftime.

Philadelphia also won Wednesday, getting 27 points from Maxey in a 114-109 victory at Indiana. Embiid added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the 76ers enter Friday at 4-1. The switch in favorites is notable because Philadelphia won the first meeting and now plays at home. FanDuel lists the Knicks -3.5 (-115), requiring a win by four or more to cover. SportsLine assigns New York a 66% chance to win outright and a 64% probability of covering the 3.5-point spread. Bet on the NBA at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Under 225.5 points

The opening meeting produced 206 points, and most of New York's early games tracked near that figure. The Knicks' first four games each produced between 206 and 213 combined points. Wednesday at Chicago broke that pattern. New York made 22 of 48 attempts from 3-point range, and its 43-point fourth quarter pushed the final to 260 points. That's an outlier compared with the first four contests, but it also warns against reading too much into the earliest totals.

Philadelphia has finished below 228.5 in four of five games. The exception was its 127-116 victory over Milwaukee, which produced 243 points. Wednesday's 114-109 win against Indiana ended at 223. Across five contests, the 76ers average 110.8 points and allow 107.4. FanDuel lists Under 225.5 at -110. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: