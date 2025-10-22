The NBA season is underway, and two of the Eastern Conference's best teams begin their campaigns with a showdown at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Star guards Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell will have to carry big loads for their respective clubs if they're going to make runs to the NBA Finals, but which guard offers better NBA player prop betting value for Wednesday's game? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,00 times, can help us decide.

Here's a look at top NBA player props for Brunson and Mitchell with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast of Knicks vs. Cavaliers as well as more NBA player props, visit SportsLine.

Points props

Jalen Brunson: 26.5 (Over +100, Under -132)

Donovan Mitchell: 27.5 (Over -110, Under -120)

Top pick: Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 points (3.5 stars)

The model expects Mitchell to be the game's top scorer, just barely edging out Brunson. New York will also be without defensive stalwarts Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson, which should make getting to the basket much easier for the six-time All-Star. The model forecasts 28.7 points for the Cleveland star.

Assists props

Jalen Brunson: 6.5 (Over -132, Under +100)

Donovan Mitchell: 5.5 (Over -106, Under -125)

Top pick: Donovan Mitchell Over 5.5 assists (4 stars)

Mitchell averaged 5 assists per game last season, but the model expects a big game against New York with a projection of 6.7 helpers. Again, the absences of Hart and Robinson are key here, as Mitchell's teammates will also have a softer defense to attack. More made baskets for Cleveland means more chances to log assists for Mitchell.

Rebounds props

Jalen Brunson: 3.5 (Over +100, Under -132)

Donovan Mitchell: 3.5 (Over -136, Under +102)

Top pick: Donovan Mitchell Over 3.5 rebounds (3.5 stars)

Both players have 3.5-star ratings for this prop, but Mitchell's projection of 4.9 boards is farther from the 3.5 number than Brunson's projection of 3.9, so we'll eat the -139 price and back the Cavalier here. Robinson is excellent at gobbling up rebounds when he's healthy, and the Cavs should have more chances on the glass with him watching from the bench.