Knicks vs. Celtics NBA opener: Best bets, analysis and preview

WHO New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics WHEN Tuesday, October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. EST WHERE TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts HOW TNT

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday night with a doubleheader of action. The first part of that doubleheader features the New York Knicks visiting the Boston Celtics. Boston will be raising their championship banner from last season as they get ready to defend their title this upcoming season.

In this anticipated matchup, the Celtics are 5.5-point favorites at just about all sportsbooks, including FanDuel.

The Celtics were absolutely dominant last season en route to winning their NBA Championship. They went 64-18 in the regular season and then proceeded to lose just three playoff games throughout the entire postseason. The Celtics finished with the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense last season and return every member of the rotation from last season. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss the first few weeks, but Boston went 21-4 in games without Porzingis last season.

On the other side, the New York Knicks are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they won a playoff round. This marks the most successful stretch of play for the franchise in decades. Over the offseason, the Knicks parted ways with Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein. They’ve replaced them with Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns and a full season of OG Anunoby.

Quite a few people view the Knicks as one of the stronger threats to Boston running through the Eastern Conference again. Therefore, it’s fitting that these two historic franchises meet to tip-off the new season. Here are some recent betting odds for the season opener at some of the top NBA sportsbooks:

Market FanDuel BetMGM Caesars Knicks Spread +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Celtics Spread -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Knicks ML +188 +180 +185 Celtics ML -225 -225 -225 Over Over 221.5 (-112) Over 221.5 (-120) Over 221.5 (-110) Under Under 221.5 (-108) Under 221.5 (-110) Under 221.5 (-110)

Why to bet the New York Knicks

If you’re looking for a reason to bet on the Knicks, it’s not hard to find one. They were the second best team in the Eastern Conference last year and most people believe they improved their roster over the offseason.

A full season of OG Anunoby and the addition of Mikal Bridges (and his tweaked shot) will do a lot to improve the team’s defensive efficiency. Karl Anthony Towns is viewed by most as an upgrade over Julius Randle. Jalen Brunson only continues to get better and better as he settles into his role as the face of the franchise in New York.

If there is sentiment that the defending champions come out flat due to the fact that they’re in celebration mode, this New York team is more than capable of taking advantage. The Knicks once again figure to be amongst the top competition for Boston in the East, and they’ll be eager to prove that on opening night.

Why to bet the Boston Celtics

This is a Boston Celtics team coming off a championship that put a cap on one of the more dominant regular seasons of all time. In addition, they return all rotation members from last season and there’s reason to believe their top players have something to prove.

Boston won 64 games in the regular season last year, and of those 64 wins, 42 of them came by double digits. Not only were the Celtics consistently winning, but they were blowing teams out over half of the time. The team will be without Kristaps Porzingis, but it went 21-4 without the Latvian last season.

Jayson Tatum was barely used by Team USA in the most recent Summer Olympics, and found himself the subject some uncomfortable headlines as a result. His Celtics teammate and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was excluded from the team altogether. The two Celtics stars could have something to prove to begin the season.

This is a Celtics team that finished last season with the best offense and second best defense in the league. With the banner going up in front of a full house on national television on Tuesday night, it would be shocking if they weren’t ready to play.

The Celtics went 4-1 against the Knicks last season, including a 3-1-1 record against the spread.

Best bet for Knicks-Celtics: Josh Hart Double Double (+400, BetMGM)

The New York Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free-agency. They also lost Mitchell Robinson to injury for the first few months of the season. While the team did acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s far from a traditional center and sticks to the perimeter more than most centers. Precious Achiuwa has also been ruled out for Tuesday’s game by New York.

The above paragraph highlights the change and issues the Knicks are going through at the traditional “big man” role heading into the upcoming season. Rebounding opportunities will be there, and one player who could usurp some of these rebounds is Josh Hart. Hart already averaged 8.3 rebounds per game in the regular season last year, with that average jumping to 11.5 boards per game in the postseason.

He was averaging just under 9.5 points per game in the regular season, but that number went up to 14.5 points per night in the postseason. He’s also a more than capable passer.

Last season, Hart notched a double-double in nearly 26% of the games he played. With the Knicks’ current situation at the forward and center positions, expect him to be heavily involved in the rebounding effort for this team to begin the season.

