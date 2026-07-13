Kyle Schwarber, Junior Caminero, Bryce Harper among 2026 Home Run Derby betting favorites

The 2026 Home Run Derby takes place Monday at 8 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where two of the biggest stars play their games in Philly. Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber is the +310 favorite in the latest 2026 Home Run Derby odds at top sports betting apps, while Bryce Harper (+700) is near the top of the odds as well for online sports betting on the Home Run Derby 2026. Harper and Schwarber competed in the finals against one another in the 2018 Home Run Derby, with Harper winning by one homer.

Besides these two Phillies, Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero, who fell in last year's final to Cal Raleigh, is participating in Monday's Home Run Derby. Sportsbooks are offering top sports betting promos for both new and existing users to take advantage of Monday night. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $1,000 in bet resets with $5 bets daily:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+310)

The Phillies slugger leads baseball with 32 home runs entering the All-Star break, and Schwarber has been one of baseball's most prolific power hitters in recent seasons. Schwarber hit a career-high 56 home runs last season, and he has averaged 46.8 home runs over the previous four seasons. Schwarber reached the 2018 Home Run Derby final in his only other year competing in it, and he certainly possesses the raw power to take the title this year. You can back Schwarber to win the Home Run Derby at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Junior Caminero, Rays (+425)

Junior Caminero's also had previous success in this event, reaching the final last year before falling to Cal Raleigh, who finished the season as the home run champ with 60 long balls. The 23-year-old is tied for fourth in baseball with 28 home runs, including going deep in two of his final four games before the All-Star break. He hit 45 home runs last season in his first full MLB season and also showcases the innate power ability to win a Home Run Derby. You can back Caminero to win the Home Run Derby at bet365, where new get $150 in bonus bets after making a $10 bet:

Bryce Harper, Phillies (+700)

Harper is competing in the Home Run Derby for the first time since his 2018 victory in Washington, D.C. Harper is a natural competitor, so you know he won't just be going through the motions in this primetime event. Harper is on pace for his best home run season since 2021, totaling 20 long balls at the All-Star break. Harper will have the home crowd behind him in Philadelphia as well, making him an intriguing option for 2026 Home Run Derby betting. You can back Harper to win the 2026 Home Run Derby at BetMGM, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location.