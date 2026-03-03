The Arizona Cardinals are officially going to move on from former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray in one way or another. The team has informed Murray he will be released at the beginning of the new league year, unless he's traded before then. With a release imminent, it's unlikely a team will give up assets to get him.

Murray had flashy moments as a rookie in 2019 but really blossomed his second and third seasons, throwing for 50 touchdowns to just 22 interceptions and adding 16 rushing scores. The Cardinals were on their way to a No. 1 seed during Murray's third season in 2021 prior to injuries to the quarterback and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona ultimately lost to the Rams in the first round of the playoffs. Murray's subsequent years were marred by inconsistent play and injuries, but he did put together a solid 2024 campaign with 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 572 yards and five scores on the ground.

After he played just eight games last season, the Cardinals have decided to move on from Murray. Here's a look at where he's expected to land next, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. This market is being graded for the team Murray takes his first snap for in 2026 and if he doesn't play at all, bets for the market are voided.

Bet on Murray's next team at DraftKings, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5+ wins:

Kyler Murray next team odds (via DraftKings)

The favorite: Jets (+100)

The Jets tried to make things work with Justin Fields, but it was clear that experiment has run its course. New York does have some decent skill players with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, so this offense could be decent with the right trigger man. Murray has been inconsistent and his passing skills aren't the most sharp, but he's still only 28 and likely will be on some type of "prove it" deal. It's a low-risk, medium-reward play for the Jets, but they may feel like tanking completely to take a prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. Murray probably wouldn't help in that regard.

Other contenders: Vikings (+190), Dolphins (+300), Falcons (+450), Browns (+450)

We saw what Kevin O'Connell was able to do for Sam Darnold, so could he do the same for Murray? If the Vikings do come calling with a one-year deal, it'll be hard for Murray to turn them down. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson provide a strong skill group, and Murray could benefit from O'Connell's guidance. The Dolphins also have good skill players in De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, but they're also in rebuild mode. Atlanta likely wants to give Michael Penix Jr. another opportunity to show he's the franchise guy, while the Browns are probably better off tanking than trying to roll the dice with Murray. However, Cleveland does have a great defense and Murray might provide enough offensive juice to make this team competitive. Plus, new head coach Todd Monken has success with mobile quarterbacks after overseeing Lamar Jackson's rise in Baltimore.

Longshot: Texans (+10000)

It's hard to find a legitimate longshot option here, unless you'd consider the Steelers one at +1200. The Texans don't necessarily have to move on from C.J. Stroud but they're the only playoff team where quarterback is actually a position of concern. Stroud probably gets one more season, but it wouldn't hurt to bring in Murray to provide some real competition. Murray could push Stroud to be better or possibly outplay him. The Texans have a championship-caliber defense, and if Murray provides more offensive juice than Stroud, he would be worth a look at a low cost. Murray might prefer a situation where he plays immediately to prove his value ahead of the 2027 free agency period, but if there are no takers for that type of setup, Houston is a nice landing spot.